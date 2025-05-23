AUEET-2025 schedule for certificate verification

Visakhapatnam: Certificate verification and web counselling for admission into B.Tech degree programmes offered in Andhra University College of Engineering through AUEET-2025 will be carried out through online registration scheduled from May 26 onwards.

Offline (physical) certificate verification for candidates under CAP and PwD categories alone is conducted, at the office of the Directorate of Admissions on May 30.The exercise of entry/edit of web options by the candidates will be held from June 1 to 3, while the first phase of the provisional allotment of seats is scheduled on June 5.

Candidates are requested to upload a transfer certificate, along with relevant documents like integrated community certificate, physical fitness certificate, etc for the registration.

The details of courses offered, roster point and fee are available on the website: www.audoa.andhrauniversity.edu.in.