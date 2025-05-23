Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 23 May, 2025
- Apple Eyes 2026 Launch for Sleek Smart Glasses with Built-In Cameras
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes check the rates on 23 May, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes check the rates on 23 May, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes check the rates on 23 May, 2025
- No deadline to apply for ration cards
- Fire Erupts at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant
- Settle conflicts amicably, KTR urges party leaders
- Damodar assures AIDSA of resolving their key demands
- Bandi mounts vitriolic attack against Revanth, Kharge, Rahul
AUEET-2025 schedule for certificate verification
Visakhapatnam: Certificate verification and web counselling for admission into B.Tech degree programmes offered in Andhra University College of...
Visakhapatnam: Certificate verification and web counselling for admission into B.Tech degree programmes offered in Andhra University College of Engineering through AUEET-2025 will be carried out through online registration scheduled from May 26 onwards.
Offline (physical) certificate verification for candidates under CAP and PwD categories alone is conducted, at the office of the Directorate of Admissions on May 30.The exercise of entry/edit of web options by the candidates will be held from June 1 to 3, while the first phase of the provisional allotment of seats is scheduled on June 5.
Candidates are requested to upload a transfer certificate, along with relevant documents like integrated community certificate, physical fitness certificate, etc for the registration.
The details of courses offered, roster point and fee are available on the website: www.audoa.andhrauniversity.edu.in.