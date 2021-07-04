Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals management is committed to welfare of workers says its vice president U N B Raju

Srikakulam: Aurobindo Pharmaceuticals management is committed to the welfare of its workers and also providing assistance under corporate social responsibility (CSR) scheme, said its vice president U N B Raju at a press conference at company premises at Pydibhimavaram in Ranastalam mandal on Friday.

On the occasion, he explained that the company is providing all required facilities and paying festival advance, night shift allowance, yearly bonus, leave encashment, double wage for overtime (OT) duties, gratuity, provident fund and Employee State Insurance (ESI) shares.

The management is going to enhance salaries for its employees and workers as per new wage agreement with effect from April 1 this year.

"We are providing financial assistance for the children of the workers who achieved good marks and ranks in both public and various entrance examinations under Vidya Laxmi scheme as part of CSR," the vice president elaborated. Deputy General Managers of the company K Raja Reddy and N Venkata Rao attended.