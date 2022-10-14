Authorities warned against irregularities in food supply

Rampachodavaram (ASR District): Andhra Pradesh Food Commission Chairman Ch Pratap Reddy has warned the officials that irregularities in food supply will not be tolerated. He inspected Araku Veli Mandal Government Tribal Welfare Boys Ashram School, Girls Ashram School, Local Area Hospital, Endapalli Koli and Padmapuram Anganwadi Centres randomly on Thursday. He observed rice distributed by the Mobile Dispensing Unit at Gattara Guda village.

The Chairman ordered the officials to supply essential commodities properly and warned that action will be taken if there is negligence in the distribution of essential commodities provided by the government to the poor communities. He examined food items supplied to the patients in the area hospital. He seized 180 sacks of dal in the GCC godown.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman Pratap Reddy created awareness about the objectives and services of the Food Commission. He advised the students to take advantage of the educational facilities provided by the government. He also visited hostel in Paderu and Srikrishna Puram Girls Ashram school and inspected the meals of the students in school and expressed his dissatisfaction. He checked the menu, cooking area and expressed satisfaction. On this occasion, he said that appropriate action will be taken if there is a complaint that the menu is not implemented as directed by the government.

Officers of Department of Youth Affairs Siva Prasad, Venu Gopal and Srihari, GCC DMs Parvathamma and Simhachalam, Tahsildar Venu Gopal, and others were present on the occasion.