Auto driver displays honesty by returning jewellery forgotten in auto in West Godavari

The auto driver acted honestly and gave the woman the gold jewelry and cash she had forgotten in the auto in West Godavari. Going into the details, Padala Swapna of Peravali village boarded an auto on Saturday morning to go to Penugonda. She had 10 carats of gold jewelery and cash in her bag. After reaching the destination she left the bag in the auto and left. Adapa Ramesh, the driver, noticed the bag in the car and stayed in Penugonda for a while and waited for someone to come.



When no one came, Peravali came to the police station and handed over the bag. Auto drivers who were there said the thing happened as they searched for the auto in which she had lost the bag within an hour of the auto leaving.

Meanwhile, Sub Inspector Surya Bhagwan phoned her and told her that the bag was in the police station. Swapna came to station and checked the jewelery and cash in the bag. She received by Ramesh. Everyone appreciated the honesty of the auto driver.