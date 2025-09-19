Auto-suv collision kills one, hurts six

Nandyal: A fatal road accident took place on Thursday morning near the old Cherlopalli bus stand curve in Owk mandal of Nandyal district, claiming the life of one person and leaving six others injured.

The mishap occurred when an auto-rickshaw carrying passengers collided head-on with a speeding Bolero vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

The incident created panic among the locals and disrupted traffic in the area for some time.

According to police, the auto was on its way to Owk from Ramapuram village, carrying seven passengers.

As it reached a sharp curve near the old Cherlopalli bus stand, a Bolero traveling towards Tadipatri reportedly lost control and rammed into the auto with great force.

The impact was so severe that the auto was badly mangled, and its passengers were thrown off their seats, sustaining multiple injuries.

Three people – identified as Anand Sharma, Nulaka Ramudu, and auto driver Latheef Basha – suffered serious injuries. Despite being rushed to the Owk Government Hospital, Nulaka Ramudu (55), a resident of Cherlopalli, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Latheef Basha, whose condition was reported to be critical, was later shifted to the Nandyal Government Hospital for advanced medical care. The remaining four passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the Owk hospital.

Upon receiving information, local police rushed to the spot, cleared the vehicles involved, and ensured that traffic movement was restored.

A case has been registered, and investigations are underway to determine whether rash driving or negligence was the cause of the accident.

Authorities have appealed to motorists to drive cautiously, especially near sharp bends and busy junctions, to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over Ramapuram and Cherlopalli villages, with locals expressing grief over the untimely death of Nulaka Ramudu.

Family members and villagers gathered at the hospital, demanding strict action against those responsible for the accident.

Police have assured that appropriate legal measures will be taken once the investigation is complete.