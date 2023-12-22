  • Menu
Avadhana Utsavam from December 25

Avadhana Utsavam from December 25
Rajamahendravaram: Under the auspices of the Dharmanchara spiritual organisation, Awadhana Utsavam will be organised from December 25 to 28 in the...

Rajamahendravaram: Under the auspices of the Dharmanchara spiritual organisation, Awadhana Utsavam will be organised from December 25 to 28 in the name of Saraswatha Margashirsham.

The vice-president of the organisation Dr Dhulipala Mahadeva Mani said that four Avadhanas and one Harikatha programme will be organised at Dharmanchara Hall in Prakasamunagar, Rajamahendravaram.

As a part of this, Ashtavadhanam will be performed on December 25 at 10 am by Akella Bala Bhanu, the first female Dwi Sathavadhani.

On December 26th, Rambhatla Parvatheeswara Sharma, on 27th Tatha Sandeepa Sharma, and on 28th Susarapu Chandrasekhara Sharma will perform Avadhanas.

On the December 25th at 6 pm a Harikatha by Muppavarapu Simhachala Shastri Bhagavatar on the topic Hanumad Vaibhavam will be performed.

