Avyaan Realtors charged a hefty fine for CRZ violations

Visakhapatnam: Avyaan Realtors has been charged a fine of Rs 17.50 crore by the CRZ for violating rules, said GVMC corporator and Jana Sena Party leader Peethala Murthy Yadav.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, he said that public interest litigation has been filed in the High Court seeking action against the illegal construction carried out at Bheemili beach by the company belonging to P Neha Reddy, daughter of Rajya Sabha former member P Vijaya Sai Reddy.

Responding to this, the High Court issued orders for the demolition of structures, he mentioned. The JSP leader brought to the attention of the court that massive concrete structures built at the sea coast caused severe environmental destruction.

Meanwhile, the High Court ordered a committee with a group of environmental experts to examine and submit a report on it.

A team of experts from various departments visited the site of illegal constructions and assessed the extent of damage, compensation to be paid. They included Moturi Srirama Krishna Principal Scientist, National institute of Oceanography, VVS Sarma WS-chief scientist, CSIR-NIO, PV Mukunda Rao, environmental engineer, APPCB, scientists Soumya Duggappa, CPCB, regional directorate, Chennai, Murali Krishna Chimata, MoEF&CC Sub-Regional Office, Vijayawada.

Based on the orders, the expert committee examined the spot and imposed a penalty of Rs 17.45 crore, informed Murthy Yadav.

The JSP leader stressed that destruction took place on the seashore for 1,455 days from 2021 to 2025 at Bheemili beach.

The committee has recommended collecting a penalty of Rs 1.20 lakh per day, a total of Rs 17.45 crore, from Neha Reddy’s company, he informed.

The committee also recommended removing the remaining structures completely within three months, otherwise the penalty will be doubled. It also suggested that the penalty amount should be deposited with the Coastal Management Authority.