Awareness a weapon to eliminate drugs

Vijayawada: “Today, Vijayawada is remembered not for rowdyism, but for technology-driven policing,” said NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu. He highlighted that the city’s police have deployed 50 drones and around 12,000 surveillance cameras, creating a comprehensive community network that monitors citizens like a vigilant eye.

The statement came on Tuesday, during the eighth day of the ambitious ‘Drugs Pai Dandayatra’ cycle rally, held under the jurisdiction of Satyanarayanapuram Police Station along BRTS Road.

The eighth day programme began with a unique ‘No Drugs, Yes Yoga’ initiative, conducted by BK Padmaja and BK Radha from Brahma Kumaris. Around 400 participants performed Pranayama exercises and yoga asanas under the guidance of trainer Niharika near the police station area.

The day also saw around 3,000 participants, including retired police officers, Red Cross volunteers, NGO workers, auto union members, transgender activists, and students from Sarada College, Vijay Nursing College, Ravindra Bharati, and government schools, join the rally along BRTS Road.

Later, Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu convened a strategic meeting with Eagle IG AK Ravi Krishna, Government Whip and Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Uma Maheshwar Rao, Admin DCP KGV Saritha, Dr Samaram, and other senior officials to chart the direction for the ongoing campaign.