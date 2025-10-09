Awareness campaign on cybercrimes held

Bapatla: The Bapatla district police officials conducted comprehensive awareness programmes on Wednesday, educating students about POCSO laws, cybercrimes, and the dangers of narcotics across schools and colleges. In a note explaining the initiative, SP Umamaheshwar emphasised that awareness from the student stage helps develop responsible citizens who can contribute positively to society.

Students who fall into the trap of drugs during their academic years face a dark future and social stigma, he warned.

The SP highlighted various cybercrime methods, including digital arrest scams, APK file frauds, money-doubling schemes, OTP frauds, link-based scams, and fake profile deceptions. He stressed that awareness is crucial to avoid becoming victims of cybercriminals.

District police released wall posters explaining cybercrime prevention methods.

They urged the students and the public to immediately call the cyber helpline at 1930 or report to nearby police stations if they encounter cybercrimes. They noted that reporting within the ‘golden hour’ significantly increases the chances of recovering stolen money. The police department assured 24/7 availability to assist citizens and provide better services throughout the district.