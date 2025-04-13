Awareness drive held on alcohol addiction

Kurnool: A special awareness programme, focusing on prevention of alcohol addiction, was organised on Saturday in the premises of Prohibition and Excise Department offices in Kurnool district. The event was conducted with the collaboration of Prohibition and Excise Department, “CARE” (Committee for Alcohol Awareness and Responsive Education), Anantha Educational and Rural Development Trust, and voluntary organisations like Alcohol Anomalies. District Prohibition and Excise Officer Matcha Sudheer Babu, chief guest at the programme, stressed that alcohol addiction not only ruins a person’s life but also affects his family and society.

It leads to health complications, financial losses, domestic conflicts, and social imbalances. ‘Through the de-addiction centers operated under Excise Department, we are providing both medical treatment and rehabilitation support for affected individuals.’ Assistant Excise Commissioner Ravipati Hanumantha Rao noted that beyond spreading awareness, there is a critical need to guide affected individuals towards rehabilitation.

Speaking on behalf of Alcohol Anomalies organization, Janardhan informed that they are offering mental health support, medical assistance, counselling, and rehabilitation programmes aimed at bringing positive changes in the lives of those battling addiction. Rajendra Prasad from Anantha Educational and Rural Development Society, Excise Superintendents D Ramakrishna Reddy and Rajasekhar Goud, Excise CIs Chandrahas and Rajendra Prasad and others participated.