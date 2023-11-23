Awareness on EVMs to be held from December 1

Tirupati: ‘An awareness programme on the use of electronic voting machines will be held from December 1.

The objective was to educate everyone on the use of electronic voting machines and clear any doubts of the people, informed district Collector K Venkataramana Reddy.

He held a meeting with the representatives of political parties here on Wednesday and explained several details regarding special summary revision of electoral rolls.

The Collector said that the awareness programme on M3 voting machines will be held in all seven Assembly constituencies in the district through mobile vehicles while in Tirupati city they will be available at the Collectorate, RDO office and Municipal Corporation office. He added that out of the 3,25,565 applications received under special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls, 2,26,546 have been completely resolved and the pending applications will be cleared in another 10 days.

Further, 310 sectoral officers were appointed and focus will be laid on critical and vulnerable polling centres to take a decision.

EROs are taking steps to remove the deceased voters from the rolls with the prime goal of making a fool proof voters list.

Representatives of various political parties Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy, Nagesh, MP Naidu, Jayachandra, RDOs Nishanth Reddy, Kiran Kumar, Ravisankar Reddy and Chandramuni, Special Deputy Collectors Kodandarami Reddy, Srinivasulu, Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswara Reddy and others attended the meeting.