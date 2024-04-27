KTR flays Revanth Reddy, says Congress deceiving people

In a recent chit chat at Telangana Bhavan, BRS working president KTR made scathing remarks against Revanth Reddy and the Congress party. KTR stated that it would be difficult for Revanth Reddy to win in his own district and criticized the Congress party leaders for being petty and arrogant.

KTR also accused Revanth Reddy of deceiving people and planting dangerous plans to win the upcoming parliament elections. He questioned under whose leadership Revanth Reddy was working and speculated that he would eventually join the BJP.



Furthermore, KTR challenged Revanth Reddy to respond to the accusations and demanded that he fulfill his promises, including the loan waiver for farmers. KTR also expressed confidence in BRS winning in Malkajigiri and suggested that regional parties were likely to win in other states as well.



The remarks made by KTR have added fuel to the political fire in Telangana and have brought attention to the ongoing power struggle between various political parties in the region.