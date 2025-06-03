Awareness prog on clubfoot conducted

Kurnool: As part of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), an awareness programme on congenital deformities like clubfoot (congenital talipes equinovarus) was conducted at the District Early Intervention Centre of the Government General Hospital, Kurnool, on Monday morning.

Addressing the occasion, Dr Sreeramulu, Deputy Superintendent of the hospital, emphasized the need for parental awareness regarding children’s physical development. He pointed out that early identification and timely intervention are crucial in managing conditions like clubfoot. He explained the medical and surgical options available for children born with such deformities.

Dr Srinivasulu, Head of the Orthopedic Department, noted that parents often worry about various developmental issues in children but tend to ignore some as minor or temporary. Due to a lack of awareness, many parents fail to recognize serious conditions like clubfoot early.

As a result, delays in treatment can deprive children of a joyful and active childhood.

He highlighted that this condition, if diagnosed early, can often be corrected through surgery or even without surgical intervention.

He advised parents to consult doctors without delay if they notice their child struggling to walk, falling frequently, or having difficulty running.

Dr Anand Prakash, a pediatric specialist, stated that clubfoot is a congenital condition with no single known cause.

However, genetic factors, intrauterine pressure, maternal habits like alcohol or tobacco use during pregnancy, and other health complications can increase the risk of a child being born with clubfoot.

Dr Shailesh, In-Charge Program Officer for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD), informed that CURE International India Trust provides free treatment for children with clubfoot in the district. He also added that the trust offers free orthopedic shoes to children undergoing treatment.

For assistance, he advised parents to contact Kurnool Help Line CURE India Counselor Reshma at 8800015588 or the Andhra Pradesh State Helpline at 8800020503.

This initiative aims to raise awareness and ensure timely medical support for children suffering from congenital deformities, contributing to a healthier childhood and better quality of life.