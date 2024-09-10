Live
Awareness programme conducted on CPR
Tirumala: A headof the annual Brahmotsavams, an awareness programme on Cardiorespiratory Resuscitation (CPR) was held in Tirumala on Monday. Tirupati district SP L Subbarayudu launched the programme, conducted for police and TTD vigilance, Srivari Sevak volunteers at Vaikutam Q complex.
SP Subbarayudu noted that more and more people should be trained with CPR to save people’s lives. Citing a recent incident where a woman died of massive cardiac arrest, while waiting for darshan in the queue line, the SP said timely medical aid would have saved her life. He informed that training will be given in CPR to the police working in Tirumala and also to TTD Vigilance staff, Scouts and Guides and Srivari Sevaks, keeping in the view of the heavy rush during the coming Brahmotsavams.
Doctors from Red Cross Society conducted the training programme and demonstrated how to perform CPR to a person.
Tirumala Additional SP Ramakrishna, DSP Vijay Shekar, Tirumala VGO Surendra, CIs Vijay Kumar, Murali Mohan Rao and Hariprasad and others were present.