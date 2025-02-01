Awareness programme held on cervical cancer

Vijayawada: Women’s Cell at Andhra Loyola College organised a special awareness programme on cervical cancer and the HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine. The event was aimed at educating girl students about cervical cancer, its prevention, and the importance of vaccination.

Addressing the gathering, Senior physician Dr Vellanki Venkata Sujatha emphasised the need for early detection and vaccination to prevent cervical cancer. Experts from the medical field delivered informative sessions on the causes, symptoms, and preventive measures of cervical cancer.

During the session, students were made aware of the significance of the HPV vaccine, which protects against the virus responsible for most cervical cancer cases. Doctor explained that the vaccine is most effective when administered to girls in their teenage years before potential exposure to the virus.

The interactive session allowed students to clear their doubts about the disease and the vaccine. Many students expressed their willingness to take the vaccine after understanding its benefits.

The event received an overwhelming response from students and faculty members.

Dr D Tabhita, Women’s Cell Coordinator, Fr G Kiran Kumar, UG Vice-Principal and other faculty members also attended.