Awareness programme held on eradication of human trafficking

Rajamahendravaram: An awareness programme was jointly organised by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and the International Justice Mission (IJM) on eradication of human trafficking and bonded labour here at DLSA premises.

Speaking at the event, Senior Civil Judge and Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority K Prakash Babu highlighted the severe hardships faced by many people due to human trafficking and bonded labour.

He emphasised the need for various government departments to take necessary actions to protect these victims and informed attendees about the legal services available to assist them. He also spoke about the services provided under the NALSA “Victim Assistance Scheme for Victims of Human Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation (2015).”

Prakash Babu also discussed the NALSA (National Legal Services Authority) 15100 toll-free helpline, which provides support to such victims.

Programme Partner from IJM M Jesudas said that victims of bonded labour and human trafficking often find themselves in dangerous situations, forced to work in hazardous and exploitative environments.

Various stakeholders, including officials from the Revenue, Police, and Labour Departments, lawyers, para-legal volunteers, and members of several NGOs working to combat human trafficking and bonded labour were present.