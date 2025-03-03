  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Awareness programme on drug prevention held

Awareness programme on drug prevention held
x
Highlights

Sri Eshwar Reddy College of Law conducted an awareness programme on environmental protection and drug prevention at Mallavaram ZP High School on Sunday.

Tirupati: Sri Eshwar Reddy College of Law conducted an awareness programme on environmental protection and drug prevention at Mallavaram ZP High School on Sunday. The event was intended to educate students on the importance of sustainability and the harmful effects of drug abuse.

The programme was attended by College Principal T Venkateshwarulu, Vice-Principal L Nithyadevi, faculty members and law students. Teachers and the Headmaster of Mallavaram High School also participated, engaging students in discussions on these crucial issues.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick