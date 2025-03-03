Awareness programme on drug prevention held

Tirupati: Sri Eshwar Reddy College of Law conducted an awareness programme on environmental protection and drug prevention at Mallavaram ZP High School on Sunday. The event was intended to educate students on the importance of sustainability and the harmful effects of drug abuse.

The programme was attended by College Principal T Venkateshwarulu, Vice-Principal L Nithyadevi, faculty members and law students. Teachers and the Headmaster of Mallavaram High School also participated, engaging students in discussions on these crucial issues.