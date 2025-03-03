Live
- Naredco hails urban development, revenue reforms
- 1.02 lakh women to get training in sewing from March 8
- Minister favours loans to small traders
- Tharoor Revises Position On Kerala's Industrial Landscape, Calls For Genuine MSME Growth
- Kannada Actress Ramya Backs DK Shivakumar's Criticism Of Film Industry Absence at Festival
- Organs of brain dead person donated
- Budget failed to address Super Six promises: CPM
- Govt plans Ambedkar statues at all social welfare hostels
- Techno-cultural fest ‘Abhisarga’ concludes at IIIT Sri City
- AHTU, Rachakonda cops nab 10 transgenders for antisocial activities
Just In
Awareness programme on drug prevention held
Highlights
Sri Eshwar Reddy College of Law conducted an awareness programme on environmental protection and drug prevention at Mallavaram ZP High School on Sunday.
Tirupati: Sri Eshwar Reddy College of Law conducted an awareness programme on environmental protection and drug prevention at Mallavaram ZP High School on Sunday. The event was intended to educate students on the importance of sustainability and the harmful effects of drug abuse.
The programme was attended by College Principal T Venkateshwarulu, Vice-Principal L Nithyadevi, faculty members and law students. Teachers and the Headmaster of Mallavaram High School also participated, engaging students in discussions on these crucial issues.
Next Story