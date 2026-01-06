Chiranjeevi–Venkatesh unites, trailer breaks records

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s highly anticipated action and family entertainer ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’, directed by hitmaker Anil Ravipudi, had its trailer launched yesterday, and the response has been remarkable.

In an extraordinary achievement, the trailer crossed a massive 25 million views within just 24 hours, registering one of the biggest 24-hour view counts ever. This milestone places it at the top among trailers of Chiranjeevi’s contemporaries. The overwhelming response reflects the strong connection the trailer has established with audiences.

The moment fans have been eagerly waiting for is finally here. Megastar Chiranjeevi and Victory Venkatesh will come together to share the stage at the grand pre-release event of ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’, scheduled to be held on January 7 in Hyderabad.

Although the film’s team has been actively promoting the project, this event marks the first time Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh will appear side by side as part of the film’s promotions, instantly making it one of the most awaited pre-release events in recent times. Fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the camaraderie of these legendary stars in person.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the recently unveiled trailer has taken expectations to a whole new level. Packed with entertainment, humour, and mass appeal, it offers a sneak peek into the unique on-screen chemistry between Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh—an exciting first-ever collaboration that has already become a major talking point.

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banners of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments, ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’ is all set for a grand theatrical release on January 12. With the pre-release event just days away, the stage is set for the film to make a powerful statement even before it hits the big screens.