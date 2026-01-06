Bal Puraskar awardee Karthikey meets Governor

Hyderabad: Dr SM Rajeshwar Rao, Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society, Medchal–Malkajgiri District Branch, introduced Master Karthikey, a Bal Puraskar Award 2025 recipient, to the Governor of Telangana, along with his family members.

Master Karthikey is the youngest Indian and the world’s second youngest mountaineer to complete the Seven Summits Challenge.

He began his mountaineering journey at the age of 11 and achieved the rare feat through discipline, hard work and perseverance.

During the meeting, Master Karthikey shared his experiences and explained the challenges and hardships involved in completing the seven summits. The Governor praised his extraordinary achievement and commended his courage and determination at such a young age.

The Governor also directed the Indian Red Cross Society, Medchal–Malkajgiri District Branch, to continue identifying, encouraging and supporting young talents, who bring recognition and pride to the country through their achievements.