  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Awareness rally held on Children’s Day

  • Created On:  15 Nov 2025 10:30 AM IST
Awareness rally held on Children’s Day
X

Inkollu (Ongole): Dr DVR’s Sainik School, Inkollu, celebrated Children’s Day, paying tributes to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The school dedicated the day to honouring energy, curiosity, and potential of younger generation.

The celebrations began with an awareness rally through the main streets of Inkollu market. Students raised slogans highlighting the importance of children’s education, objectives of Swachh Bharat Mission, and need for a clean and green environment. Back on campus, cultural programmes, competitions, and fun-filled games were organised.

Tags

Children’s DayDrDVR’s Sainik SchoolInkolluJawaharlal NehruAwareness Rally

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Grandeur marks Karthika Deepotsavam

Grandeur marks Karthika Deepotsavam

National News

More
Share it
X