Awareness rally held on Children’s Day

Inkollu (Ongole): Dr DVR’s Sainik School, Inkollu, celebrated Children’s Day, paying tributes to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The school dedicated the day to honouring energy, curiosity, and potential of younger generation.

The celebrations began with an awareness rally through the main streets of Inkollu market. Students raised slogans highlighting the importance of children’s education, objectives of Swachh Bharat Mission, and need for a clean and green environment. Back on campus, cultural programmes, competitions, and fun-filled games were organised.