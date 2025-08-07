Awareness rally held on National Vascular Surgery Day

Nellore: On the occasion of National Vascular Surgery Day, following the instructions of Medicover Hospital vice-president G Ranjith Reddy, hospital staff organised an awareness rally from Gandhi statue to Ambedkar statue in Nellore on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sudheer of NTR Seva Trust said that people are not aware of the side effects of blood clots in feet and legs, and an awareness rally was organised in this regard.

Medicover Hospital Vascular Surgeon Dr Sudarshan Reddy said that varicose vein treatment is available at Medicover Hospital with advanced equipment. Marketing Head Satish, PRO G Surendra Reddy, and hospital nursing students participated in the rally.