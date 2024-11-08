Awareness rally highlights World Cancer Day in Tirupati

Tirupati: On the occasion of World Cancer Day, district Collector Dr S Venkateswar urged the public to enhance awareness about cancer and take preventive measures to reduce the disease’s impact. He noted that timely screening and early detection can help manage the disease effectively, potentially saving lives.

A cancer awareness rally was held at the SVIMS Hospital in Tirupati on Thursday, which was attended by the Collector, Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu, NUHM State Nodal Officer Dr J Vijayalakshmi and District Medical & Health Officer Dr U Sreehari among others.

On this occasion, the Collector highlighted that nearly 20 per cent of deaths today are due to various types of cancer, including breast, oral and cervical cancers. “Screening and early intervention are key to controlling these cancers. Many lives are lost due to a lack of awareness and delayed treatment”, he said, stressing the importance of awareness for all individuals.

The Collector also emphasised the need for health workers to conduct door-to-door screenings, focusing on breast, cervical and oral cancers, as well as other health indicators like blood pressure and diabetes. “Breast and cervical cancers are especially common among women aged 18 to 45 and early identification can make a significant difference. We urge health workers to identify such cases and facilitate treatment at nearby government hospitals”, he added. The government provides free cancer treatments, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy, at Ruia and SVIMS Hospitals, and he encouraged everyone to utilize these services.

MLA Arani Srinivasulu, speaking at the event, pointed out that both Central and State governments are organising several awareness programmes on World Cancer Day to educate the public. He encouraged health workers, especially ANMs, to conduct surveys and identify individuals showing symptoms of cancer to facilitate timely treatment.

Former MLA Sugunamma, along with SVIMS and Ruia hospital superintendents Dr Ram and Dr G Ravi Prabhu, RMO Dr Koti Reddy, SV Medical College Principal Dr PA Chandrashekhar and other healthcare professionals from Omega and Tata Cancer Hospitals, also participated in the rally.