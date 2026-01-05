City basks in Tamil cultural glory

Hyderabad: HariHara Kala Bhavan Auditorium in Secunderabad transformed into a vibrant hub of tradition on Sunday as the Telangana Tamil Sangam celebrated its seventh anniversary and annual day, ‘Mupperum Vizha’. Held in conjunction with Pongal Vizha and a Tamil Cultural Festival, the event drew a massive response from the Tamil diaspora and cultural enthusiasts across the state.

The programme showcased the depth of Tamil language and art while fostering a spirit of inclusiveness. The celebrations commenced in the afternoon with the recitation of Tamil Thaai Vazhtthu, followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The formal proceedings included an annual report highlighting the Sangam’s social and community-oriented activities over the past year.

The event was graced by eminent dignitaries from public service. Bandaru Dattatreya, former Governor of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, attended as the chief guest. Guests of honour included Burra Venkatesham IAS, Chairman of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC), and R V Karnan IAS, Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Other special guests included B Gopi IAS, Director of Agriculture; S A Madhivanan IRS, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax; B A Yogachandar IES from the National Institute of Geospatial Science & Technology; and B Rajadurai IRAS, Senior Divisional Finance Manager of the South Central Railway.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries lauded the Telangana Tamil Sangam for its role in preserving cultural values while contributing to youth development and community integration in Telangana. A major highlight was the classical and folk performances by over 35 artists from the Government of Tamil Nadu’s Department of Art and Culture (Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram). These colourful displays of Iyal Isai Natakam captivated the audience, earning standing ovations.

During the festivities, the ‘Souvenir 2025’ was officially released, and calendars were distributed to the members.

The office bearers reiterated their commitment to strengthening Tamil identity and encouraging education among the youth.

They also shared their vision of establishing a permanent ‘Tamil Bhavan’ in Telangana to serve as a cultural headquarters for the community. The programme, which offered free entry, concluded with a vote of thanks, marking a successful milestone in the Sangam’s efforts to promote linguistic and traditional heritage in the state.