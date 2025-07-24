Awareness session on ELI scheme today

Vijayawada: AP Chambers in association with Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Income Tax Department is organising awareness session on ‘Employment-linked incentive (ELI) scheme’ and ‘TDS/TCS provisions and their compliances’ at AP Chambers Office on MG Road here at 4 pm on Thursday.

The Union government allocated around Rs 1 lakh crore for the Employment-linked incentive (ELI) scheme to boost employment generation in the country. In this regard, AP Chambers and EPFO are organising this session to bring awareness among the business enterprises about the ELI scheme. Senior officials from the Employee Provident Fund Organisation and the Income Tax Department will speak in the session.

AP Chambers’ president Potluri Bhaskara Rao appealed to entrepreneurs to participate or depute their department staff concerned in the awareness session to gain an understanding of the ELI Scheme and TDS/TCS Provisions.

There is no participation fee, but prior registration is mandatory. He requested interested entrepreneurs to call AP Chambers at +91 91212 21473, +91 91212 21474, and +91 99120 92222 to register forthe sessions.