Awareness spread on electronic waste
Visakhapatnam: A spart of the ‘Swarnandhra-Swachh’ Andhra event, a stall was set up by the Pollution Control Board (PCB) at Baruva beach to create awareness among the people about the harmful electronic waste which is damaging marine life.
Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu the stall, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu enquired about the details of electronic waste. PCB EE B Karunasri briefed the minister about harmful electronic waste.
The Union Minister suggested that electronic waste should bedisposed of in a safe manner.
