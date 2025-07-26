Ayyanki birth anniversary celebrated

Vijayawada: Ayyanki Venkata Ramanaiah, who resolved to bring education and knowledge to all people at a time when literacy levels were low, and worked tirelessly toward that goal, will remain alive as long as libraries exist, said A Krishnamohan, Director of Public Libraries, Andhra Pradesh.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the 135th birth anniversary celebration of the Father of the Library Movement, Ayyanki Venkata Ramanaiah, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Library Association at Sarvottama Library here on Friday. He stated that Ayyanki adopted unique and determined approaches to encourage the establishment of libraries across the state and achieved success in all his endeavours. He called upon every library worker and librarian to take inspiration from Ayyanki’s life and work.

Rotary Club District Governor Guttikonda Sriram, participating in the event, remarked that a society that does not promote education and libraries cannot progress, and recent national and international events have reminded us that knowledge must be accessible to all. He hailed Ayyanki as a visionary who laid the foundation for the advancement of these fields over a hundred years ago.

Andhra Pradesh Library Association Vice-President Keshava Rao said that the life stories of great personalities inspire entire generations. He noted that the Government of India recognised Ayyanki’s services by conferring on him the Padma Shri award six decades ago.

Dr Ravi Sharada, General Secretary of the Association, stated that during the national movement, libraries played a key role in awakening the people and supporting the cause. She also highlighted that the Andhra Pradesh Library Association was founded by Ayyanki.

On this occasion, competitions were conducted for students from various colleges in the city. Out of the 11 participating colleges, Durga Malleswara Siddhartha Women’s College secured first place, Maris Stella College came second, and Andhra Loyola College took third place. The guests presented prizes to the winners.

Many librarians, students, and representatives of private libraries from across the city actively participated in the event.