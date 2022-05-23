Ayyanna Patrudu challenges YSRCP leaders for public debate

Anakapalle: TDP politburo member and former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu challenged the YSRCP leaders for a public debate on the progress made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his three-year governance.

Addressing the TDP cadre at a mini 'Mahanadu' held in Anakapalle district on Sunday, the former minister said it was a misfortune of the people of the state to have an 'inexperienced' Chief Minister leading Andhra Pradesh.

He also alleged that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced earlier that he would buy every grain that the farmers harvested but did not do as promised so far. Mentioning that Anakapalle jaggery is world famous, Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that the YSRCP government is harassing the farmers and traders by imposing unnecessary restrictions. The former minister expressed anger over the attitude of IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath that he was trying to sell the land of the Thummapala Sugar Factory instead of taking efforts to reopen it.

He pointed out that the development of the state had lagged 10 years behind after Jagan Mohan Reddy became the CM and added that the state's capital city remains to be unknown. Speaking on the occasion, former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said the state would witness the signs of development again if TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu becomes the Chief Minister.

TDP women state president Vangalapudi Anitha said former MLA P Govinda Satyanarayana had repeatedly tried to reopen Thummapala Sugar Factory, met the then CM several times in this regard and succeeded in raising funds for the development of the sugar factory. Anakapalle constituency TDP in-charge, former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana presided over the function and felicitated Malla Surendra for nominating as BC empowerment committee state convener. Later, local leaders felicitated Ayyanna Patrudu with a memento.