Ayyanna showcases strength of Indian democracy at global forum

Bridgetown, Barbados: Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu highlighted the vibrancy and resilience of India’s democratic system on the world stage during his address at the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference held in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday. Speaking at a session titled “Parliamentary Scrutiny for Improved Democracy,” he underscored that the people of India are the true sovereigns of the nation’s democracy. Emphasising the pivotal role of Parliament and State Legislatures in sustaining the country’s democratic ethos, Ayyannapatrudu said, “The Indian Constitution, framed in the spirit of ‘of the people, for the people, and by the people,’ remains the cornerstone of our democratic framework.”

He lauded India’s free and fair electoral system, noting that in the recent 18th Lok Sabha elections over 970 million citizens exercised their right to vote. “Across 18 general elections, India’s citizens have peacefully changed their government eight times — a reflection of their deep faith in democratic values,” he remarked.

The Speaker also pointed out that the Indian Constitution has evolved dynamically, having been amended more than 100 times to meet the aspirations of its people. He reaffirmed that the legislative, executive, and judicial branches function within their respective domains, maintaining the supremacy of the Constitution while recognizing citizens as the ultimate authority.

Quoting legendary leaders, Ayyannapatrudu invoked Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s belief that “People are gods, and society is the temple,” and recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring principles of democracy and accountability. He suggested that public representatives should voluntarily declare their assets and liabilities, reinforcing transparency and integrity in public life.