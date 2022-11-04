Ayyanna, son arrested on charges of 'forgery'

Anakapalli: The Andhra Pradesh CID police arrested TDP politburo member and former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu and his son Ch Rajesh on charges of submitting forged documents.

CID officials from Rajamahendravaram and other districts reached Ayyanna's residence in the early hours of Thursday.

In connection with the pulling down of the boundary wall of his residence in June, the police served him a notice at his house in Narsipatnam, Anakapalli district and took him and his son into custody after serving a notice.

Earlier, the authorities concerned demolished the compound wall of Ayyanna's residence claiming that it was built on an encroached part of the land. On Thursday, the police arrested the former minister and his son for the alleged submission of forged documents related to the demolition of the compound wall. According to the CID police, both of them will be produced before the court. The medical examination of the duo was conducted at Simhachalam rural health centre. Although their sugar levels appeared to be normal, the doctors said that BP was high for both of them.

Meanwhile, Ayyanna Patrudu's family members alleged that the police barged into their house, broke the door open and climbed the compound wall of the house in the early hours of the day and arrested him and his son in an unceremonious manner.

In protest against the arrest, the party leaders and activists staged protests across Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts.

TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary president Palla Srinivasa Rao, TNSF state president Pranav Gopal expressed their anger over the manner in which the arrest was made before the CID office of Visakhapatnam along with other party activists. Later, they were shifted to the police station.

Meanwhile, Ayyanna's wife Padmavathi alleged that the police behaved in a rude manner while taking her husband and son into custody. Further, she said there is a threat for her family members and sought protection from the YSRCP party leaders.

TDP leaders in both the districts staged protests against the duo's arrest. MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, P G V R Naidu (Gana Babu) condemned the arrest.

According to police, a case was registered in Rajamahendravaram regarding the forged documents and it is learnt that Ayyanna Patrudu along with his sons Vijay and Rajesh was the main accused. They were shifted to the Visakhapatnam court from the CID office amidst tight security. A large number of TDP supporters reached the court and raised slogans against the YSRCP government and police.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Visakhapatnam granted bail to Patrudu and his son, which came as a relief to family members.