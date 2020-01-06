Ayyappa devotees attacked by Army Jawans in Sabari express
Tirupati: In an incident, Ayyappa devotees have been attacked by Army Jawana in Sabari express operated between Hyderabad - Sabarimala. The Army men who were under alcohol influence entered into a conflict with the devotees.
Over the incident, the victims lodged a complaint with the Tirupati railway police. On receiving the complaint, the police have registered a case and took two Jawans into their custody and investigating further. The accused belongs to Srikakulam district.
7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT