Ayyappa devotees can board flights with attire

Srikakulam : Ayyappa devotees can now board flights to Sabarimala wearing their traditional attire and carrying the ‘Irumudi’, according to a press release from Union Minister for Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu on Saturday.

The decision follows a request from Ayyappa devotees and was communicated by the Director General (DG) of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

Previously, for security reasons, Ayyappa devotees were not allowed to bring “Irumudi,” which contains coconuts and other puja materials, onto flights.

However, this year, the request of the devotees has been considered, allowing them to travel hassle-free to Sabarimala. The minister emphasised the importance of cooperation with security staff during inspections at airports to avoid any untoward incidents.