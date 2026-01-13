Ayyappa Temple sets stage for Tiruvabharana Utsavam

Rajamahendravaram: The sacred banks of the River Godavari are set to host the Tiruvabharana Mahotsavam and Makara Jyothi Darshan at the local Ayyappa Swamy Temple on January 14.

Trustees of the Sri Dharmasasta Spiritual Center, including Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi, Challa Sankara Rao, and Polasanapalli Hanumantha Rao, addressed a press conference on the temple premises this Monday. They said that the programmes are being organised to mirror the traditions of the Sabarimala Sannidhanam in Kerala, specifically highlighting the significance of the Tiruvabharanam procession and the celestial Jyothi Darshan during the Sankranti festival.

According to the organisers, special worships will be offered to the sacred ornaments on the morning of January 14. The grand procession is scheduled to begin at 2:15 pm from the residence of Balla Satyanarayana on Bypass Road. The procession will be a vibrant cultural display featuring the Kerala Panchari Melam, Kolatam performances, and traditional music, with a large number of devotees in sacred attire participating.

The procession route will cover Jampeta, Nandam Ganiraju Junction, Kambala Cheruvu, and Kotagummam, eventually reaching the Ayyappa Temple by 6:00 pm. Following the arrival, the deity will be adorned with the Tiruvabharanam at 6:15 pm, and the Makara Jyothi Darshan will take place at 6:45 pm. The temple authorities have invited devotees to attend in large numbers to make the event a success.

The trustees also noted that they have been providing free meals to pilgrims since Vijayadashami with the support of various donors. They reported that approximately 1.45 lakh devotees have received food offerings at the temple so far this season.