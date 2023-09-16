Babu turned robbery in to rule : CM Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responded to the arrest of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu for the first time in a public meeting. Speaking in Nidadavolu Kapunestam Sabha, he directly commented on Chandrababu and indirectly on Pawan Kalyan.

Chandrababu Naidu, who has turned robbery into rule for 45 years, has recently been found with evidence, he said.

The CM alleged that a gang of robbers with a reputation for protecting Babu no matter how much he looted or backstabbed how many. He said that even though Chandrababu was found guilty of corruption with full evidence, the gang of thieves is not saying that the law is the same for all. Jagan says that this gang tried to protect Chandrababu when he was caught as the culprit with audio and video tape evidence also in the note for the vote case on Telangana MLC elections.

Jagan criticized Pawan Kalyan indirectly. Chandrababu looted Rs.371 crores of public money and even though he was caught with evidence and went to jail, the person who went to Mulakhat was supporting Babu and forgot to question.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who reached Nidadavolu was warmly welcomed at the helipad by Ministers Taneti Vanitha, Chelloboina Venugopalakrishna, District Collector Madhavi Lata, Nidadavolu Mmelye Naidu, MP Bharat Ram officials and local public representatives. The CM reached the floor of the assembly by greeting the people in a bus as a road show.