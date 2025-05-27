Babus urged to solve grievances at PGRS

Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan instructed officials to take special care in addressing the petitions received during the Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS) programme held at the Collectorate in Sri Sathya Sai district. Speaking at the PGRS grievance session organized at the PGRS Conference Hall on Monday, the Collector emphasized that each petition should be responded to meaningfully and resolved quickly. A total of 224 petitions were received from the public during the session. Alongside the District Collector, Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, Puttaparthi RDO Suvarna, Special Deputy Collector Suryanarayana Reddy, DRDA PD Narasayya, and district officials from various departments participated in the grievance collection and resolution process. The Collector directed officials to immediately address the petitions relevant to their departments and instructed the DRO, Special Deputy Collector, and RDO to monitor resolutions with special attention. He also stressed the need for a comprehensive audit of the petitions received.

Yoga Andhra programme gaining momentum

The government is placing high importance on the “Yoga Andhra” initiative, aimed at promoting awareness of yoga and encouraging public participation in yoga sessions. Master trainers and TOTs (Training of Trainers) have already received orientation sessions. Large-scale yoga demonstrations are planned at four major tourist locations in the district:May 28 – Puttaparthi, June 4 – Kadiri, June 6 – Dharmavaram, June 15 – Penukonda, June 13 – Hindupur (Yoga Day by teachers and students), June 21 – District-level Yoga Day celebration at Lepakshi Bala Peddanna from Pedda Mogalaipalli in CK Palli mandal requested bills for a cattle shed permitted by the government to be approved.

A Clap Mitra worker from Kappalabanda in Puttaparthi mandal, who served for six years, stated she was removed from duty in September 2024 without being paid and sought justice. R Rangaswamy from P Kottapalli in Roddam mandal reported that though he completed the construction of a kitchen at AP RJ College, bills from SSA Department are still pending. Officials from various departments including Industries GM Nagaraju, Sericulture JD Padmavati, APMIP PD Sudarshan, CPO Vijay Kumar, LDM Ramana Kumar, Horticulture Officer Chandrasekhar, Fisheries Officer Chandrasekhar Reddy, DCHO Tipendra Nayak, Tribal Welfare Officer Mohan Rao, Social Welfare Representative Shiva Ranga Prasad, DFO Chakrapani, Housing PD Venkata Narayana, DPO Samatha, Aarogyasri Coordinator Sridevi, BC Welfare Officer Nirmala Jyothi, APIIC Zonal Manager Soni Sahani, DM&HO Firoz Begum, Excise Officer Sahadev, R&B SCE Sanjeevayya, Handlooms Officer Ramakrishna, and Sports Officer Uday Bhaskar, among others, took part in the programme.