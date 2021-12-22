Badvel new revenue division notified 

Amaravati: The state government issued notification forming Badvel new revenue division in Kadapa district.

It may be noted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised Badvel new revenue division during his visit to the town in the past. As part of his promise, the new revenue division was announced Tuesday on the occasion of his birthday.

The new Badvel revenue division comprises 12 mandals: Kalasapadu, Sri Avaduta Kasinayana, Porumamilla, B Kodur, Badvel, Gopavaram, Atloor, B Mattam, Khajipet, Mydukur, Duvvur and Chapadu. Principal secretary to the government (revenue) V Usharani (Lands IV) issued the orders.

With this, the number of revenue divisions in Kadapa district increased to four .i.e. Kadapa revenue division, Rajampet, Jammalamadugu and now Badwel.