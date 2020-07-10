Bakrid: SP RN Ammi Reddy holds meet for communal harmony in Guntur

Guntur: Guntur urban SP RN Ammi Reddy conducted a meeting with the Hindu and Muslim religious leaders in the DPO here on Thursday in the backdrop of Bakrid festival on August 1. The aim of conducting the meeting is to avoid untoward incidents on the occasion of Bakrid.

He urged the leaders of the both religions to respect each other and follow the orders of the government for communal harmony. Leaders of the both religions assured that they will follow the instructions of the police department and cooperate with the officials. He further said that he will conduct another meeting in the days to come. He said it is the responsibility of all to follow the orders of the government.

He also said, "It is responsibility of the everyone to take steps to check spread of Covid-19. District administration will declare some areas as containment zones soon to check spread of Covid-19. He urged the people in the containment zones not to come out from the houses. Essential commodities will be supplied at the doorsteps of the people in the containment zones."

He warned that those who violate the orders, will be dealt with sternly under disaster management act.