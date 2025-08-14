Balakrishna launches Basavatarakam cancer hospital works

Vijayawada: The construction of a new, state-of-the-art cancer care campus for Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (BIACH&RI) has officially begun in, a part of Andhra Pradesh’s capital region. The foundation stone was laid on Wednesday by the hospital’s chairman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, in a traditional puja ceremony.

The project, which faced significant delays after its initial foundation stone was laid in 2019, is now moving forward following the new state government’s decision to clear all hurdles and allot an additional six acres of land. The new facility will be built on a total of 21 acres.

Balakrishna explained that the new facility is envisioned as a Centre of Excellence for comprehensive cancer treatment, research, and patient-centric care. The hospital will integrate cutting-edge medical technology with a multidisciplinary approach, delivered in a purpose-built modern facility, he added.

An initial investment of Rs 750 crore will establish a 500-bed facility, offering a broad spectrum of oncology services in the first phase. This phase will focus on infrastructure, advanced equipment, and clinical excellence, including precision diagnostics and treatment systems. Operations are expected to commence by 2028.

The second phase will add another 500 beds, bringing the total capacity to 1,000. It will include the development of specialised departments, research wings, and enhanced patient amenities, with the goal of creating a regional referral center for complex cancer cases.

The launch event was attended by several dignitaries, including Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, ministers P Narayana and Y Satya Kumar, along with MP Kesineni Shivnath, MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar, Dr Undavalli Sridevi and other prominent leaders and officials. Trust board members, including Dr Dattatreyudu Nori and Nara Brahmani, were also present.

In his remarks, Balakrishna expressed his gratitude to all donors and supporters, emphasising that the project would carry forward the hospital’s legacy of compassion and excellence.

Dr. Senthil Rajappa, head of Medical Oncology, assured that medical services at the new facility would be operational by 2028.