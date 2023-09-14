Balakrishna, Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan to meet Chandrababu in Rajahmundry jail

TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu has been arrested and remanded to Rajahmundry Central Jail in the Skill Development Scam case. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to meet Chandrababu today along with TDP MLA Balakrishna and Nara Lokesh. They will visit the jail at noon and have a meeting with Chandrababu for around 40 minutes. Strict security arrangements have been made near Rajahmundry Central Jail. Pawan and Balakrishna will arrive in Rajahmundry at 10 am. After the meeting, the three leaders will hold a special meeting to discuss future activities. Both TDP and Jana Sena supporters are eagerly waiting to hear what Pawan has to say after the meeting.



It is worth noting that Pawan Kalyan had previously attempted to meet Chandrababu when he was arrested but was not allowed by the Andhra Pradesh police. The recent political developments have strengthened the relationship between the TDP and Jana Sena parties. Pawan Kalyan has already condemned Chandrababu's arrest and expressed his support. Jana Sena has also backed Chandrababu by participating in his protests across the state. Pawan and Lokesh have shown solidarity towards each other, with Lokesh stating that Pawan Kalyan is like a brother to him and that he is not alone.

Although an official alliance between the TDP and Jana Sena has not been announced, their cooperation indicates a strong bond.