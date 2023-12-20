Live
- A day after INDIA bloc meeting, Mehbooba Mufti meets Sonia Gandhi
- Saving Big: Paytm's smart move with AI to spur profit surge
- Sanjivani scam: Delhi HC asks Union Minister to reply to Gehlot's plea in defamation case
- ‘Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended’: Congress on LS nod to 3 criminal law bills
- Delhi man kidnaps nephew, 'searches' for child along with police
- ED summons Lalu, Tejashwi for questioning in alleged land for job scam
- Zee, Sony to discuss extension of merger deadline
- 3 criminal Bills, Telecommunications Bills passed in Lok Sabha
- Awareness among students is a must about Organic food: Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy
- Diarrhoea outbreak: Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan urges Odisha to take central help
Just In
Balakrishna praises Lokesh at Yuva Galam-Navasakam, takes potshots at govt.
Nandamuri Balakrishna, a member of the TDP Polit Bureau, expressed his concerns about the irregularities in the state of Andhra Pradesh.
Nandamuri Balakrishna, a member of the TDP Polit Bureau, expressed his concerns about the irregularities in the state of Andhra Pradesh. He spoke at a a public meeting organised under the name 'Yuvagalam-Navasakam' as.aprt of conclusion of Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra. Balakrishna praised Lokesh for raising the voice of the public and successfully completing the padayatra despite obstacles.
Balakrishna criticized the current government, stating that it has failed to develop Amaravati, the state's capital, and suppress the movement of farmers who gave their land for the city. He also highlighted the delay in completing the Polavaram project, which was promised to be finished within a year of coming to power. Balakrishna further stated that the state is facing issues such as drug trafficking, corruption in land and sand scams, lack of industrial growth, and unemployment for the youth.
He emphasized that if the current situation continues, Andhra Pradesh will not progress and urged the people to think twice and take an appropriate decision in the coming elections.