Balakrishna praises Lokesh at Yuva Galam-Navasakam, takes potshots at govt.

Nandamuri Balakrishna, a member of the TDP Polit Bureau, expressed his concerns about the irregularities in the state of Andhra Pradesh. He spoke at a a public meeting organised under the name 'Yuvagalam-Navasakam' as.aprt of conclusion of Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra. Balakrishna praised Lokesh for raising the voice of the public and successfully completing the padayatra despite obstacles.

Balakrishna criticized the current government, stating that it has failed to develop Amaravati, the state's capital, and suppress the movement of farmers who gave their land for the city. He also highlighted the delay in completing the Polavaram project, which was promised to be finished within a year of coming to power. Balakrishna further stated that the state is facing issues such as drug trafficking, corruption in land and sand scams, lack of industrial growth, and unemployment for the youth.

He emphasized that if the current situation continues, Andhra Pradesh will not progress and urged the people to think twice and take an appropriate decision in the coming elections.