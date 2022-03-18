Balineni Srinivasa Reddy slams Pawan Kalyan, says he has a habit of having alliance in every election

YSRCP leaders are continuing their counter-attack on Pawan Kalyan, who made comments against the YSRCP government in general, and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in particular, Jana Sena party formation day. Ministers and MLAs continue to criticise one after another. Recently, Power Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy also joined the party and took a dig on Pawan Kalyan's alliances.

Speaking to media at the party office in Ongole, Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy lashed out at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and said it was Pawan Kalyan's habit to ally with each party in every election. "He (Pawan Kalyan) cursed TDP in the previous elections and now preparing for an alliance with Chandrababu," Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said. The minister found fault with Pawan Kalyan for preparing to make Chandrababu the CM. He said it is an insult for Pawan Kalyan to seek a Road map from BJP despite having been a political party chief.

Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that it has been three years since YSRCP came to power and implemented the welfare schemes and is in support of the poor. Balineni said that YSRCP would win the upcoming elections and made it clear that the party would abide by the Chief Minister's directives.