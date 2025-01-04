Ban on 22A lands will be lifted: Minister

Vijayawada: Revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad said the ban on 22A lands will be lifted to benefit poor people. He directed the district collectors to collect information on 22A lands. He said that the previous YSRCP government included lands at several places under 22A for land grabbing.

The minister conducted a review with collectors and joint collectors on Friday. Special chief secretary, revenue, R P Sisodia, CCLA Jayalakshmi and additional CCLA Prabhakara Reddy were present.

Later, speaking to media persons, the minister said the YSRCP government misused the 22A and the state government decided to lift the ban under 22 A to settle large number of griev-ances. He said that the YSRCP government excluded four lakh acres from ban and registered 7,000 acres illegally. Such registrations will be cancelled. He said some officials also colluded with previous government to prepare fake pass books and bank loan scams.

The minister said that land resurvey will be started from January 20 by taking village as a unit. He said 1.8 lakh grievances were received on land issues. Satya Prasad said that the griev-ances will be resolved and new pass books will be distributed with QR code on government emblem. Ministers K Parthasarathy, Gottipati Ravi Kumar and others attended the meeting and urged the minister to settle the land issues immediately.