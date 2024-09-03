  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Ban on two-wheelers on Tirumala ghat roads on Oct 7-9

Ban on two-wheelers on Tirumala ghat roads on Oct 7-9
x
Highlights

Anticipating heavy influx of devotees on the day of Garuda Seva during the ensuing annual Brahmotsavams

Tirumala: Anticipating heavy influx of devotees on the day of Garuda Seva during the ensuing annual Brahmotsavams, TTD has banned movement of two wheelers on both ghat roads for the safety of the pilgrims.

This year, annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala are scheduled from October 4 to12 with the most important Garuda Seva on October 8. As such no two wheelers will be allowed to ply on the ghat road from 9 pm on October 7 till 6 am of October 9.

Devotees are requested to make note of this and co-operate with TTD.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X