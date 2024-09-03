Ban on two-wheelers on Tirumala ghat roads on Oct 7-9

Tirumala: Anticipating heavy influx of devotees on the day of Garuda Seva during the ensuing annual Brahmotsavams, TTD has banned movement of two wheelers on both ghat roads for the safety of the pilgrims.



This year, annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala are scheduled from October 4 to12 with the most important Garuda Seva on October 8. As such no two wheelers will be allowed to ply on the ghat road from 9 pm on October 7 till 6 am of October 9.

Devotees are requested to make note of this and co-operate with TTD.