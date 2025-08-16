Banaganapalle govt office faces flak over not hoisting National Flag on I-Day

Nandyal: In a breach of government protocol, the Andhra Pradesh Minor Irrigation Department’s Assistant Executive Engineer’s (AEE) office at Banaganapalle failed to hoist the national flag on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day on Friday.

The office, located within close proximity to the camp office of Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, remained without the ceremonial flag hoisting despite State government instructions mandating the observance of the event at all government offices.

When approached for clarification, Minor Irrigation AEE Rammohan Reddy admitted that no ceremony was held at the Banaganapalle office, stating that the Independence Day celebrations were conducted at the Nandyal Divisional Office. His response, perceived as indifferent, has drawn criticism from locals who regard the national flag hoisting as a mark of respect and patriotism that transcends religious and regional boundaries.

The incident has sparked public debate in Banaganapalle, with many questioning the commitment of government officials to uphold national traditions and sentiments. Citizens have expressed disappointment that such disregard for the national flag was shown at a government office situated so close to a minister’s camp office.

Media representatives who sought an explanation found the officer absent from the premises; when contacted by phone, he remarked that hoisting the flag at the district headquarters was sufficient, a statement that has further fueled public disapproval.