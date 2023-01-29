Banaganapalle: Man dies in suicide pact

Banaganapalle(Nandyal): Following alleged highhandedness of a police Sub-Inspector, a woman and her son consumed pesticide in front of police station at Banaganapalle late on Saturday night.

The family members immediately shifted the duo to the government hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, son died while undergoing treatment on Sunday and his mother was reported to be in critical condition. The deceased has been identified as Dastagiri (32).

According to information, Dastagiri and his mother Guramma (52) belong to Chinnaraju Palem village in Banaganapalle mandal.

Gurramma was having some financial issues with another woman, Boya Naga Lakshmamma, of the same village. Boya Naga Lakshmamma lodged a complaint at the police station against Guramma.

Based on the complaint, Sub-Inspector Shankar Naik asked Guramma to come to the police station. When she along with her son Dastagiri came to the station on Saturday night, the SI reportedly abused Guramma reportedly using filthy language.

Unable to bear the humiliation, she along with her son consumed pesticide in an attempt to commit suicide in front of police station. Their family members immediately rushed them to Banaganapalle government general hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, Dastagiri breathed his last while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

The family members staged a protest with the dead body in front of the police station demanding immediate arrest and suspension of Shankar Naik. While the family members were protesting for justice, former TDP MLA BC Janardhan Reddy also reached the spot and participated in the protest.

Tense situation prevailed at the police station for some time on Sunday. Nandyal SP K Raghuveer Reddy on learning about the incident rushed to Banaganpalle and placed the SI on vacancy reserve and assured the family members to render justice in all respects.

Later, the body was shifted to hospital for conducting post-mortem and subsequently it was handed over to the family members after the completion of formalities.

Circle Inspector Subbarayudu said that based on the complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased, a case under relevant sections has been filed on the Sub-Inspector. Further action would be taken after conducting a thorough investigation, added the Circle Inspector.