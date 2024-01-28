  • Menu
Bandaru Satyananda Rao inspects arrangements for TDP Rajahmundry meeting

Bandaru Satyananda Rao, TDP in-charge of Kothapeta Constituency, State TDP Vice-President along with TDP leaders participated in the inspection of the arrangements of Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu's public meeting to be held in Rajahmundry Rural Constituency of East Godavari District on 29th of this month. Satyananda Rao has been appointed as the in-charge for the arrangements of the public meeting in Rajanagaram constituency.

