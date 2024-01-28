Live
- Importance of HPV vaccine for men
- Krishna ZP approves surplus budget of `226.32 cr for 2024-25
- I will not contest in 2024 general elections; MP Galla Jayadev
- Telangana govt. makes arrangements for the SSC examinations, extenda deadline for fee payment
- Opportunity for all who worked for the party; This is the High Command Sutra: DCM DK Shivakumar
- NGT seeks report on encroachments of waterbodies, wetlands in TN
- Delhi records 6 degrees as minimum temp, AQI 'severe'
- 'One Nation One Election' committee meets ex-judges, politicians
- Eagerly looking forward to 'Pariksha Pe Charcha': PM Modi
- 10th Global Konkan Festival to unveil vision for sustainable development
Just In
Bandaru Satyananda Rao inspects arrangements for TDP Rajahmundry meeting
Highlights
Bandaru Satyananda Rao, TDP in-charge of Kothapeta Constituency, State TDP Vice-President along with TDP leaders participated in the inspection of the arrangements of Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu's public meeting to be held in Rajahmundry Rural Constituency of East Godavari District on 29th of this month.
Bandaru Satyananda Rao, TDP in-charge of Kothapeta Constituency, State TDP Vice-President along with TDP leaders participated in the inspection of the arrangements of Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu's public meeting to be held in Rajahmundry Rural Constituency of East Godavari District on 29th of this month. Satyananda Rao has been appointed as the in-charge for the arrangements of the public meeting in Rajanagaram constituency.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS