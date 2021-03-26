Bandh cripples normal life in pilgrim city Tirupati

Tirupati: The Bharat Bandh called by the political parties except BJP to press the Centre to roll back the controversial farm laws and also protest BJP government anti-people policies, unchecked privatisation, was total and peaceful in the pilgrim city.

All shops, commercial establishments, schools, colleges, universities, cinema halls, hotels, and both private and public transport were off the road crippling normal life.

The APSRTC, Tirupati region cancelled all its 3500 bus services which were resumed in the afternoon while bus service between Tirupati and Tirumala exempted from bandh.

The left parties along with their trade unions took out rally in the city appealing public observe bandh while TDP led by former MLA M Suguna and party candidate for Tirupati by- election and leaders observed dharna at Ambedkar statue near bus stand in support of the bandh.

The busy streets wore a deserted look revealing impact of the bandh which was success with the government and the ruling YSRCP also extended their support to the bandh.