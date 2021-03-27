Bandh cripples normal life in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: Bharat bandh, observed against the privatisation of public sector undertakings and to express solidarity to the agitating farmers for two months, was peaceful in the city on Friday

Because of the bandh, mainroad and bus stations wore a deserted look. APSRTC buses were confined to the depots in the district. All business establishments, government and private offices, educational institutions, banks, cinema halls, restaurants etc were closed.

Meanwhile, YSRCP, TDP, Congress, CPI, CPM and Jana Sena parties organised rallies in the city demanding the Central government to rollback its decision on the privatisation of public sector banks, withdraw three farm bills and also stop privatisation of Visakha Steel Plant.

TDP former MLC Adireddy Appa Rao said the BJP government is showing step-motherly attitude towards the State and now have decided to sell Visakha Steel Plant, hurting the sentiments of the people. All parties should come under one umbrella to teach a lesson to BJP government to stop privatisation of the public sector undertakings and withdraw three farm billsimmediately, he said.

Left leaders T Arun, T Madhu, N Rama Rao, NS Murthy and many others were present.