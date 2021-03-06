Bandh evokes partial response in Kurnool

Kurnool : Following the bandh call given by the Visakhaukku Parishrama Parirakshna Committee opposing the privatisation of Visakha Steel Plant, the Left parties, Communist Party (Marxist) of India (CPM) and Communist Party of India (CPI) observed bandh in the district on Friday.

Early in the morning, the party leaders and activists in huge numbers staged a protest in front of RTC bus depots. Some of them took out bike rallies and forced to down the shutters of commercial establishments and shops. In view of the bandh call, the educational institutions have announced holiday.

Except the State Road Transport Corporation busses, other vehicles plied as usual on the roads. No normal life hit out of the bandh and it evoked partial response in the district.

In Nandyal, the leaders burnt the effigy of the Central government expressing their concern on privatization of steel plant. No untoward incidents were noted across the district. After 1.00 pm, all business including the plying of RTC busses resumed to normalcy.

The leaders of CPI and CPM, addressing on the occasion, said that the Modi government after coming to power for the second time was conspiring to sell out all government units to industrialists of private and corporate sectors.

Modi is putting red carpet welcome to the corporate and multinational organisations, the leaders alleged. The leaders said that Visakha Steel Plant (VSP) was constructed in 1970 and 32 persons have sacrificed their lives.

Besides, residents of 64 villages have sacrificed their valuable lands for the construction of plant, they pointed out. The plant was providing livelihood to over one lakh people, directly and indirectly, said the leaders.

The leaders warned the Central government that they will take the protests to another level if Modi did not withdraw his decision.