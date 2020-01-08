Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Bandh was total in Kadapa district

Bandh was total in Kadapa district
Highlights

The bandh in response to a nationwide call given by the trade unions by and large total in Kadapa district on Wednesday.

Kadapa: The bandh in response to a nationwide call given by the trade unions by and large total in Kadapa district on Wednesday.

All educational institutions, Banks, insurance companies, business establishments, were voluntarily closed in support of one day strike.

Rs Crores worth of different financials transactions were disrupted following the closure of all government banks, and disfunction of ATM's across the district.

Streets in the Kadapa city like Seven Roads, Raja street, Koti Reddy circle, old bus stand etc centres where business establishments located wore deserted look following the closure of shops.

The protesters under the banner of left parties organized rallies in Kadapa city warned of intensifying the agitation if the central government fails to withdraw the anti-labour policies.

Speaking the occasion LIC employees union Kadapa division president Avadhanam Srinivas said that despite LIC has been playing a crucial role in extend support for the development of country economy but BJP lead NDA government hatching conspiracy for diluting the institution by listing LIC in the stock market by next financial year. Union leaders M. Raghunath Reddy and others were present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
We aren8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT

We aren't looking for war with USA: Iran Ambassador to India

Iran supreme leader says
Iran supreme leader says 'slap in face' delivered to US
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme Court
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed


Top