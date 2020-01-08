Bandh was total in Kadapa district

Kadapa: The bandh in response to a nationwide call given by the trade unions by and large total in Kadapa district on Wednesday.

All educational institutions, Banks, insurance companies, business establishments, were voluntarily closed in support of one day strike.

Rs Crores worth of different financials transactions were disrupted following the closure of all government banks, and disfunction of ATM's across the district.

Streets in the Kadapa city like Seven Roads, Raja street, Koti Reddy circle, old bus stand etc centres where business establishments located wore deserted look following the closure of shops.

The protesters under the banner of left parties organized rallies in Kadapa city warned of intensifying the agitation if the central government fails to withdraw the anti-labour policies.

Speaking the occasion LIC employees union Kadapa division president Avadhanam Srinivas said that despite LIC has been playing a crucial role in extend support for the development of country economy but BJP lead NDA government hatching conspiracy for diluting the institution by listing LIC in the stock market by next financial year. Union leaders M. Raghunath Reddy and others were present.