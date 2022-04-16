Bandla slams Vijayasai Reddy over caste remarks

Hyderabad: Well known Tollywood film producer and actor Bandla Ganesh came down heavily on the YSRCP party leader Vijayasai Reddy. Bandla was said to be upset on Vijayasai's caste remarks.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Saturday, actor Bandla Ganesh lashed out at YSRCP leader Vijayasai Reddy and raised objections for abusing a particular caste. He asked Vijayasai Reddy to abuse a person but not his caste.





He further stated that he likes YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and slammed Vijayasai Reddy citing he is the one who separated a brother and sister. Bandla Ganesh termed Vijayasai Reddy as bad luck to the state. He also mentioned that soon Vijayasai Reddy will backstab YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.











